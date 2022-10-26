The FA have announced that they are to take no disciplinary action against Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson after dismissing the complaint submitted by Arsenal defender Gabriel.

The Brazilian defender's grievance came during the Premier League encounter between the two sides on October 9, with Gabriel reacting to something he believed Henderson had said and reporting his concerns to referee Michael Oliver.

However, the FA - after conducting a "thorough investigation" - concluded there was "no case to answer".

In a statement, the English governing body said: "Following an investigation into an allegation received by The FA in the Premier League fixture between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC on Sunday 9 October 2022, The FA can confirm that it will not be taking any disciplinary action.

"The FA received a complaint about an incident involving two players in this fixture. As a result of the complaint, The FA conducted a full and thorough investigation.

"The investigation included taking witness statements from the complainant and accused, along with an additional six players who were within proximity of the alleged incident, reviewing multiple angles of video footage, and seeking independent linguistics expert's evidence.

"None of the witnesses heard the alleged comment, and the player accused strenuously denied the allegation throughout.

Arsenal's Gabriel clashes with Liverpool's Jordan Henderson during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

"Whilst The FA is entirely satisfied that the allegation was made in good faith, it is equally satisfied that there is no case to answer."

Arsenal won a fiery encounter 3-2 in a result which continued Liverpool's mixed start to the 2022/23 season.

