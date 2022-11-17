Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says the club “have to” terminate Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan on Talk TV.

Ronaldo opened up on his experience during his second spell at Old Trafford, and admitted he did not respect manager Erik ten Hag, and that he felt “betrayed” by the club.

Ad

Neville was one of two former players Ronaldo criticised, as well as strike partner Wayne Rooney, and he also targeted the club’s owners.

Transfers 'A compelling proposition' - Ronaldo receives offer to play in Australia 8 HOURS AGO

In an interview with Sky Sports, Neville hit back at the 37-year-old and urged the club to sack the forward.

"He wouldn't have done this interview if he wanted a way back," Neville said. "He knew it would bring the headlines it has and be the end of his Manchester United career.

"I'm wondering what Manchester United are doing because the reality of it is they know they have to terminate Cristiano's contract or they basically open up a precedent so any player can criticise them in the future.

"I agree with some of the things Cristiano has said, and many Manchester United fans will agree with many things Cristiano has said, but the reality is if you're an employee within a business and say those things your employment has to terminate, and Manchester United have to do that in the next few days."

Neville admitted the player wasn't the only party to blame and suggested the club could have done more to protect its relationship with Ronaldo.

"They could have come together a couple of weeks ago and navigated a pathway through what could have potentially been choppy seas to the shore but it's not happened. They've both basically backed themselves into a corner," he added. "Exits don't have to happen this way if both sides are proactive and mature."

World Cup Ronaldo clears the path into an uncertain future - The Warm-Up 9 HOURS AGO