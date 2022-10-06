Tottenham fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone has died of leukaemia at the age of 61.

Ventrone, who was nicknamed ‘The Marine’ due to his training exercises, joined Spurs in 2021 as part of Antonio Conte’s backroom staff.

Ad

He previously held roles at Juventus, Catania, JS Suning, GZ Evergrande and AC Ajaccio.

Champions League ‘I played this way at Stoke’ – Crouch compares Conte tactics at Spurs to Pulis YESTERDAY AT 09:00

“As loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it, Gian Piero quickly became a hugely popular figure with players and staff,” read a Spurs statement.

“He will be greatly missed by everyone at the club and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this impossibly sad time.”

Conte’s press conference, ahead of their match on Saturday against Brighton, has been cancelled with the club mourning the loss.

The funeral will be held on Sunday at 15:00 UK time.

Juventus pay tribute to Ventrone

Ventrone spent 10 years at Juventus where he enjoyed numerous triumphs with the Italian side.

They have also been paying tribute to the Italian.

"One of the historic names at Juventus at the turn of the century, Gian Piero Ventrone, has left us,” said Juventus.

“Gian Piero worked as a Juventus athletic trainer, from 1994 to 1999, helping Marcello Lippi build and look after a Juve side that won everything in Italy and Europe. He returned to Turin from 2001 to 2004, enriching his, and our, trophy collection with other victories.

“He employed innovative methods in physical conditioning inspired by modern criteria, which led the way in Italy and abroad.

“A member of Lippi's staff when Italy won the World Cup in 2006, he continued to enrich his career, in France, China and England, where he was working before his passing.

“We will always remember his attention to detail, his work philosophy, and perhaps his greatest talent, the understanding that football - and especially the fundamental components of conditioning and athleticism - was gradually entering a new era.

“A new era that, in part, he helped write.

“Ciao, Gian Piero.”

Premier League 'VAR has to be a high level' - Conte demands PL follow Italy's lead in officiating 01/10/2022 AT 17:22