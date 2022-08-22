Owners of Manchester United, the Glazer family, are reportedly divided on their willingness to sell the club, according to reports.

In the face of intensifying anger and resentment from United fans, it is believed the Glazers are considering selling United. The American ownership have become increasingly unpopular amongst supporters having first bought shares in the club back in 2003.

However, there could be a fly in the ointment with reports from The Athletic suggesting the six siblings are 'at odds with each other' about whether to sell - further uncertainty that will not go down well with the United faithful.

Joel Glazer, who addressed fans forums after fan protests last year, is believed to be a key figure in the selling process. However, it has been suggested that he needs persuading to walk away while the remainder of the family are divided on their next move.

One of many criticisms directed at the Glazers is their use of loans to acquire shares in the club which, in turn, has resulted in piling debts. There has also been a top-heavy approach to investment, with large amounts of spending on the squad leaving sectors such as stadium infrastructure starved of much-needed funds.

The club's Old Trafford home is historically one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world. Yet, it has been neglected to the point where reports of a leaky roof and rust problems have stressed the need for some urgent care and attention.

On the pitch, the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson bought an end to a glittering era in the club's history. A massive transition period would take place, but fans might not have thought that transition would still be taking place today.

There have been numerous big name signings which came and failed to conquer, while Erik ten Hag becomes their eighth manager, whether interim or permanent, since the departure of Fergie in 2013.

The Red Devils host Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Monday Night Football, where they are looking to register their first points of the season after successive defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Further reports have suggested that supporter protests have been planned ahead of kick-off. Similar events occurred when Liverpool visited Old Trafford last season, when United fans managed to get inside the stadium and onto the pitch.

A result against bitter rivals Liverpool would paper over the cracks momentarily however, any potential sale of the club is not likely to happen overnight. It could be a long, drawn-out process with billions of pounds on the line, while the need to find the right replacement is more important than ever.

