Chelsea manager Graham Potter has backed Raheem Sterling to find his form ahead of the World Cup.

Sterling is without a Premier League goal since August and has been self-critical, saying his performances are coming short of the standards he expects of himself.

Potter says it would be wrong to solely discuss Sterling’s form, with his entire squad underperforming of late. They have not won any of their last four league matches and face a daunting trip to Sterling’s old club, Manchester City, in the League Cup next.

Speaking about the England’s winger’s current situation, Potter said: “You can tell by his reaction he is honest. Players go through moments in their careers which aren't so positive, and sometimes they go where everything they touch is gold, so to speak.”

“As I've said before, I don't think you can zoom into the individual. The team isn't functioning as well as we would like, and that has an impact on individuals. The work for us to improve the team and the structures. I have no doubt about Raheem's quality or Raheem's ability. He's a proven top, top player,” Potter added.

After an encouraging start to life at Stamford Bridge, Potter has started to feel the pressure in recent weeks with their downturn in success. Some fans have questioned whether he was the right choice to take over from Thomas Tuchel.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn't expect it at all. When you take this job and take this challenge on, of course, there are going to be times where it's not a pleasant road, should we say. You have to deal with that and be honest and say, 'okay, we need to do better', and that's my responsibility.”

Potter admits there has been a lot to deal with, saying: “We've had a six-week period in the end where we've played 13 matches, eight of them away. It has a toll on everything, injuries to key players, it can get messy, It's part of the process. I've been through it at Brighton, been through it at Swansea, been through it at my club in Sweden. It is what it is.”

"That's part of what the job is, to deal with it."

Potter understands the fickle nature of football, saying: “When the results were quite good, I was honest enough to say we've still got a lot we can do to improve. It wasn't like we were sitting there thinking we had cracked football. Games and performance-wise, we can improve a lot. That's exciting, that's also the job, the challenge, and that's what we're looking to do.”

Although Sterling may be the player whose performances have been most closely criticised of late, Potter says he has had to show a lot of love to his players while things have been less-than-rosy in recent weeks.

“You have to do that constantly. That's what the job entails, not just for him (Sterling) but for lots of players. It's been a tough period. Lots of things are happening, lots of transition, lots of change, new faces in the dressing room, new faces everywhere”, he said.

“Trying to get it all to gel and settle down and try to develop a playing style, we've got a lot of work to do. That's why we came here, to produce a top team. We've got a long way to go, but it's exciting.”

