The Spanish keeper - so impressive so far under Potter's command - took his game up another notch in the West Midlands, pulling off a series of astonishing stops to keep the Villans at bay, and in the process securing his fourth straight clean sheet in all competitions.

It allowed Chelsea to hold onto a win that was given to them by Mason Mount's goals - one in each half.

Speaking afterwards, Potter said: "It was a hard-fought game. Aston Villa made us suffer, certainly in the first half. We lost our way a little bit and we needed Kepa to make some fantastic saves.

"He is contributing to us with clean sheets, how we are trying to play and the environment around the place.

"Kepa found a fantastic level, he made brilliant saves which kept us in the game.

"We were better in the second half, more stable. It wasn't easy for us given the amount of games we have played, to come from [Inter] Milan [in the Champions League] to here.

"I'm happy for Mason and Kepa in particular, they have managed to help us over the line. Different players will have to step up.

"It's a collective desire to do the ugly stuff in the game. If we need to suffer we have to suffer."

If the emotions were positive for Potter, then they were contrastingly gloomy for Gerrard, who saw his side remain mired in trouble towards the foot of the table, and increasingly the subject of fan frustration.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder said: "I'd be stupid not to be aware of where we're at and accept that. Every time I have spoken I have fronted that up, I won't hide from the criticism.

"I was aware of all the shouts which came from behind the bench but I don't think all of them were directed at me from a personal point of view.

"I heard a group singing from the Holte End, I'm aware of it all. I have to accept it and try to do everything I can to change the way they are feeling.

"If the players can replicate the first hour moving forward they won't have an issue. If we can do that to Chelsea I don't think we will have any issues.

"The scoreline flatters Chelsea. I'm still in a little bit of disbelief we haven't got at least a couple of goals."

