Harry Kane admits Bayern Munich are a "top, top club" - but insists he remains fully focused on Tottenham amidst ongoing speculation linking him to the Bundesliga giants.

The 29-year-old forward has been heavily linked with a move to Germany for several months as a replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who joined Barcelona in the summer.

Ad

Speculation hasn’t gone away with reports stating that Bayern are willing to wait until next year for Kane, whose contract at Tottenham expires in 2024.

Premier League The records Haaland has already broken - and those he is primed to smash 09/10/2022 AT 11:06

The England captain was asked about his future in a pre-match press conference ahead of Spurs' Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday.

“I’m focused on Tottenham Hotspur and trying to do my best for us,” he said.

“For sure Bayern are a top, top club. But all my concentration is on Tottenham and trying to win tomorrow night.”

Kane wanted to leave Spurs last summer after making a supposed gentleman’s agreement with chairman Daniel Levy for a move away.

Manchester City had a £127m bid rejected for Kane and the striker missed the start of the 2021/22 campaign due to the transfer stand-off.

But he appears much happier now that Tottenham have landed Champions League football and his form backs this up: he has already scored eight league goals in just nine games this campaign.

And it’s no surprise that manager Antonio Conte wants him to sign a new contract at the club.

“We are talking about a world-class striker and a player who in this moment is the most representative player for Tottenham,” Conte said earlier this season.

“For sure I would like him to sign a new contract.

“But in this moment, for me it is very important to see him happy, totally involved with this season, totally involved with this project and in what we are doing.

“For me, this is the most important. Then it’s a decision that the player and the club have to take.”

Football Kane, Conte and Spurs players dedicate emotional Brighton win to Ventrone 08/10/2022 AT 21:23