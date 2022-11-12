Harry Maguire says he has "no regrets" about his incident in Mykonos two years ago, which led to a conviction for assault and the attempted bribe of police officers.

Maguire’s was handed a 21-month suspended prison sentence, but he has appealed, which will be heard on neighbouring island of Syros.

The Manchester United defender was with his then-fiancé Fern Hawkins, sister Daisy and brother Joe in August 2020, and the trouble reportedly started after their visit to the island’s highly exclusive Bonbonniere bar.

As they waited for a minibus to take them back to their luxury villa, court transcripts revealed that Maguire and his group were seen by plainclothes police officers having a confrontation with two other men.

The police say that four officers tried to calm things down, but as the two men walked away, Maguire is reported to have become abusive and told the officers “F*** the police, f*** you all.”

However, the England international claims the situation arose after his sister Daisy and been injected with an unknown substance after being approached by the two men, and caused her to pass in and out of consciousness.

“Some people will believe me, some people won’t,” said Maguire in an interview with The Times Magazine

“But one thing I would say about Mykonos is that I have no regrets. I don’t worry about what the outcome is going to be. I don’t worry about anything to do with it because my conscience is so clear about what happened that night.

“The people who were there that night, there were nine of us, we all understand what went on and what happened.”

It has been a very tough past couple of years for Maguire, who has produced a number of underwhelming performances for both club and country in the past two seasons.

Maguire has been a mainstay in Southgate’s squad and has arguably performed better for England than Man United.

He has earned 48 caps for the Three Lions and scored seven goals in that time, including a header in the 4-0 win over Ukraine at last year’s European Championships.

The defender played the full 90 minutes against the Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine, and the full 120 minutes in the semi-final and final with Denmark and Italy respectively.

