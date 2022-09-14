We were probably naïve to think that the headline-generating machine that is Chelsea Football Club were about to embark on a more serene, low-profile era post-Roman Abramovich.

Very much to the contrary, Todd Boehly has marched into town and set about making sure everyone knows who he is and what he’s all about.

Ad

From either a carefree or careless spending approach that has seen a whopping £250 million outlay on players this summer, to firing Thomas Tuchel after just a handful of games, the Blues' American owner is now making suggestions about changing the game in this country as a whole.

Premier League Potter's Chelsea in-tray: Gelling new signings, finding goals and the Kante problem 4 HOURS AGO

Stating that the Premier League can "take a bit of a lesson from American sports", Boehly wants to see a ‘North v South All-Star game’, which he says could generate income for the rest of the football pyramid in this country.

Now, given this is a nation that is resistant to even the suggestion of change as far as football is concerned - the 39th Game, Operation Big Picture, the European Super League – it has been no surprise to see Boehly’s idea dismissed and laughed off without much consideration, by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp among others.

But here’s the thing, would it be so much of a bad idea? Leaving aside the fact it would require crowbarring such a game into an already-packed schedule, the risk of injury to star players and the question of whether the money generated would actually filter down the pyramid, is it really the worst idea?

Here at Eurosport towers, we’re pondering the idea of how such a game would look in practice in terms of how the teams might line up, and much like we used to scribble on the back of our maths exercise books in school when we ought to have been learning geometry or whatever, these are the fantasy line-ups we’ve come with. Both lining up 4-3-3.

North XI

GK - Alisson

RB – Trent Alexander-Arnold

CB – Virgil Van Djik

CB – Raphael Varane

LB – Joao Cancelo

CM – Thiago Alcantara

CM – Bernardo Silva

CM – Kevin de Bruyne

FW – Mohamed Salah

FW – Erling Haaland

FW – Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo and Salah... together? Image credit: Getty Images

South XI

GK – Edouard Mendy

RB – Reece James

CB – Thiago Silva

CB – Sergio Romero

LB – Oleksander Zinchenko

CM – Declan Rice

CM – N’Golo Kante

CM – Martin Odegaard

LFW – Son Heung-min

ST – Harry Kane

RFW – Bukayo Saka

Yeah? I mean, people will argue over one or two inclusions but it’s hard to say either line-up is massively controversial. Even as you sit there hunched over your phone frantically trying to find out where to direct your ire on Twitter, you have to admit that if these two teams walked out amid excessive pyrotechnics at Wembley, the line-ups are… fine?

But what if we tried to spice things up a bit? What if we limited the teams to just one player per team – goalkeeper can be a second player from a given team otherwise we’re playing with ten - to prevent the whole thing from being a Big Six love-in? You know, make it actually inclusive for the rest of the league? How do the teams look now?

Note: For the purposes of this completely fictional scenario, ‘Northern’ teams will include midlands sides, Wolves, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Leicester – solely because those four plus Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle and Leeds make up an exact ten to match up against Arsenal, Chelsea, Spurs, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Fulham, Brentford, Brighton, Bournemouth and Southampton. In future years, this will likely be more complicated but whoever has the task of doing this next year can deal with that when the time comes…

North XI (One player per team)

GK - Alisson (Liverpool)

RB - James Justin (Leicester)

CB - Conor Coady (Everton)

CB - Joe Worrall (Nott'm Forest)

LB - Lucas Digne (Aston Villa)

CM - Ruben Neves (Wolves)

CM - Bruno Guimaraes (Newcastle)

CM - Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

FW - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

FW - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

FW - Rodrigo (Leeds)

'If we're representing the South together, you have to give me the ball, Harry' Image credit: Getty Images

South XI (One player per team)

GK - Hugo Lloris (Tottenham)

RB - Kyle Walker-Peters (Southampton)

CB - Shane Duffy (Fulham)

CB - Ben Mee (Brentford)

LB - Oleksander Zinchenko (Arsenal)

CM - Philip Billing (Bournemouth)

CM - Declan Rice (West Ham)

CM - Pascal Gross (Brighton)

FW - Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

FW - Harry Kane (Tottenham)

FW - Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

With the greatest of respect to a lot of the players selected here, this might look slightly less ‘all-star’ in truth but even as a glorified friendly, it is still an entertaining spectacle, and one that will generate interest across the league if the players buy into the idea.

Of course, with the above example, we will have to consider substitutes and drop-outs so maybe one player per team doesn’t quite work. It does however, make for an interesting debate over who plays and who doesn’t.

There’s no doubt you’re still glaring angrily at these line-ups desperate to tell me how wrong we are, so now, rather than the debate about IF it should happen, it has become a case of HOW it should happen, at which point Boehly has ultimately won!

So, rather than push back against the idea, we should simply accept its inevitability and start planning our football-watching lives around it. Viva la All-Star game!

Premier League 'Does he want to bring the Harlem Globetrotters?' - Klopp laughs off Boehly's all-star idea 5 HOURS AGO