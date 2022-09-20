Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris is a doubt for the north London Derby against Arsenal after leaving his national team camp with a thigh injury.

Lloris was part of Didier Deschamps' selection for the upcoming Nations League games against Austria and Denmark, with the defending World Cup champions in real danger of being relegated from League A as they sit bottom of Group 1.

But they will have to do without their captain, with a statement from the French Football Federation confirming that he has left the camp with what they describe as a “small injury to the right thigh”.

“Arriving on Monday morning at the National Football Centre in Clairefontaine, Hugo Lloris consulted Dr Franck Le Gall,” the statement said.

“A small injury to the right thigh has been diagnosed for the Tottenham goalkeeper.

“He is therefore unavailable for the two matches against Austria on Thursday at the Stade de France and in Denmark on Sunday.”

The news will be a cause of concern for Spurs manager Antonio Conte, who will hope that the diagnosis is as minor as France say, with the derby against Arsenal his team’s first game after the international break.

Lloris has been in fine form this season, including making a number of saves during an impressive performance in the recent 6-2 win over Leicester City.

Former Southampton and Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster is in line to play against Arsenal on October 1 if Lloris does not recover in time.

Nantes stopper Alban Lafont has been called up by France to replace Lloris.

