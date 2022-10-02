Roy Keane has ripped into Manchester United, calling the team's character into question after Erik ten Hag's side found themselves 4-0 down to Manchester City at half-time.

A brace apiece from Erling Haaland and Phil Foden had the hosts cruising at the Etihad, with Manchester United failing to show up despite some positive recent performances.

"I almost can’t believe what I’m watching," said Keane on Sky Sports.

"Maybe it’s a lack of belief. Okay, we gave them some plaudits before the match and there were question marks over the players that Manchester City were missing. But it’s been easy for them.

"As poor as United have been defensively, their passing has been sloppy, there are gaps everywhere. The two lads in midfield – [Scott] McTominay and [Christian] Eriksen are getting pulled everywhere. The decision-making…and it could get a lot worse.

"It’s a huge job for the manager at half-time. What do you do? Do you sit in and take your medicine, or do you have a go because you’re Manchester United, you’re a huge club? You can’t be too embarrassed.

"I can't believe how bad Manchester United have been. They’ve been a little better the last four games, and you’re thinking today about the counter-attack. But it’s not about the counter-attack now; it’s about pride, personality – they’re not showing it."

