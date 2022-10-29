It has been Liverpool’s away form – they are yet to win on the road – that has undermined their hopes of challenging for the title this season.

However, a first home Premier League defeat of the campaign leaves the Reds languishing in ninth spot on 16 points in the table, some eight points shy of Newcastle sat in fourth.

"We play every three days,” said Klopp after the match.

“It is a brutal season for us because we have had injuries from the first day and some players we have had to rush back.

"But we have to fight through this and we will.”

Liverpool, who came into the match with a record of four wins and two draws from their six home matches, were behind after just four minutes following a mix-up between Joe Gomez and Alisson.

Mohamed Salah would level matters 10 minutes later and the hosts pushed for a winner that would have given their season renewed vigour after the loss to bottom-of-the-table Nottingham Forest last time out.

However, the loss means Klopp’s side are closer to the Premier League drop zone than they are to fourth position, and the Liverpool boss added that his team will work hard to push through an uncharacteristic run of play and form.

"So many things are unlike us in this moment,” added Klopp.

“I am sorry it is like this, but that is the situation. I am not sure how deep you can dig, but we will. It is like it is and we will work on solutions.

"We have to have a look at this game first, try to understand it a bit more and go from there."

The Reds have two Premier League matches left ahead of the World Cup – a trip to Tottenham on November 6 followed by a visit from Southampton on November 12.

