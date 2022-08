Football

‘I can be in dressing room’ – Thomas Tuchel on touchline ban

Head coach Thomas Tuchel will be looking to put Chelsea's poor start to the season behind him when the London side hosts Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday. The Blues have collected just four points from their opening three fixtures and an unseemly spat with Antonio Conte in the their 2-2 draw with Tottenham has left Tuchel with a touchline ban for the match against Leicester.

00:01:40, an hour ago