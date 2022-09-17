Rio Ferdinand warned Gareth Southgate against taking too many players to the World Cup who are not regular starters for their club sides, including Jack Grealish.

Grealish is in the squad despite not starting every game for City so far this campaign, making five appearances so far after the arrival of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Former Liverpool and Everton goalkeeper Rachel Finnis-Brown said that Grealish has too much talent to ignore, sayin: “What he’s got is magical. Even with a £100m price tag he won’t play every game.”

Southgate left out Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho, one of the club’s better players under Erik ten Hag this season, but retained both United defenders Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire, who look to have lost their place in the Old Trafford first eleven.

Former United and England defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport: “There’s a lot of defenders, Marc Guehi, the only real surprise in there is the amount of players who aren’t playing regular football for their clubs.”

However, he did see the pros and cons of including established players under Southgate.

“You gain trust through performances, this England team has done things that our generation never came close to,” he conceded.

“I understand a couple of players coming in, but when you’ve got more than one, if I was a player I’d be concerned they wouldn’t hit the peaks you're used to them hitting.

“I’m thinking I hope you get more minutes before the World Cup, I hope you don’t come in rusty.”

Ferdinand picked out Sancho as a player who might feel harshly done by.

“I think Sancho will be looking, thinking he can’t do more in terms of what is expected of me- ‘I’m doing better than others in terms of numbers.’”

Former Manchester City and England defender Joleon Lescott thinks Southgate will play 3-5-2 going by his squad selection, and suggests that has implications for Sancho’s usefulness.

“The formation’s going to be five, 3-5-2, that may have an impact on forwards, who will be inverted, spending a lot of time back.

“If it’s Shaw and Maguire having no minutes, there’s an element of rust.”

Finnis-Brown also thought there were reasons for Southgate to take players he knew, “Players he can trust, look at Luke Shaw even though he’s not had a lot of time this year.”

