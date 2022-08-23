Raphael Varane says he "knows exactly why" Brazilian midfielder Casemiro decided to join Manchester United from Real Madrid.

Ad

Casemiro has signed a four-year deal at Old Trafford with the option of a further 12 months, and will have the opportunity to reunite with France defender Varane, who himself made the move to Manchester from the Spanish capital last summer.

Premier League The Man Utd farewell tour, embarrassing but essential – The Warm-Up 03/05/2022 AT 06:49

The pair spent seven seasons alongside one another at Real Madrid, helping the club to four Champions League crowns.

And Varane revealed that he completely understands why Casemiro sought a new challenge.

"I think he doesn't need my help to make his choice," Varane said of the 30-year-old's decision to move to the Premier League. "I know exactly what he feels and why he's coming here after what he lived in Madrid.

Anti-Glazer protest outside Old Trafford ahead of Liverpool game

“He needs a new challenge, I know exactly what he feels, and I know exactly why he chose this club.

“It's a similar process that I had so obviously I wish him the best and I'm speaking with him a lot, but he didn't need me to make his choice.”

Ten Hag left both Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench for the visit of Jurgen Klopp's side, with Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes forming the midfield trio with Casemiro signed too late to contend for a place.

Varane believes the Brazilian has the right qualities to succeed in English football.

"I know perfectly his quality," the centre-half said. "He can bring this balance on the team and his mentality.

"He's a warrior, so I think he will really enjoy English football.

“I think it was a perfect night for him to meet Old Trafford because the atmosphere was absolutely amazing, and he brings a victory so it’s nice.

"I really enjoyed it on the pitch tonight - the atmosphere, the spirit of the team. I came to England to feel these emotions after everything I left in Madrid, and this feeling was amazing. Absolutely amazing."

Premier League Ronaldo, Fernandes on target as Man Utd ease past Brentford 02/05/2022 AT 18:10