Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta refused to be drawn on speculation linking Kieran Tierney with a move to Manchester City.

The Gunners launched a summer raid on City to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko , and it is being suggested Pep Guardiola’s side are ready to hit back with a move for Tierney.

Tierney is competing with Zinchenko for the left-back berth under Gunners boss Arteta, albeit the Scotland international is currently working his way back from a knee injury.

When fit, Tierney has delivered consistent quality for Arsenal and it is no surprise he has been catching the eye.

Arteta is aware of the reports, but would not be drawn on the subject.

“You know that I’m not going to be commenting on individual cases,” Arteta said when asked about the reports of City being interested in Tierney.

Arsenal face Leicester at the Emirates on Saturday, and Tierney could be in contention after impressing Arteta in training.

“He played 15-20 minutes last week and did really well,” Arteta said. “He’s been out for a long time after the knee injury. But he looks in perfect condition now and ready to go.”

Reiss Nelson will not be involved against the Foxes on account of a muscle injury the club are monitoring.

“He felt something in training, we scanned him, and the doctor came with bad news,” Arteta said of the 22-year-old forward. “It’s a muscular injury. Hopefully, he will be back soon.

“They need to do another test, and hopefully, next week, we’ll have more information.”

William Saliba has made a positive impression on Arteta since returning to the club from his loan spell at Marseille, and a new deal is under consideration.

“We will address all these issues like we always do, that’s why the board and Edu will be preparing all the scenarios that we can possibly face,” Arteta said.

“We want players to be happy here and feel valued, but we’ve just started the season.”

