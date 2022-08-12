Jurgen Klopp has suggested there is little chance of another Liverpool signing this transfer window.

Injuries to Ibrahima Konate and Thiago have led to speculation that Liverpool could be tempted back into the market, but in his Friday press conference, Klopp was sceptical.

“If there would be the right player, we would have done it, we would do it, but we have had a lot of conversations already and it doesn’t look like it will happen,” said Klopp.

“I’m happy with the strength, size, and quality of my squad – but we have injuries.

“There are different solutions for it – one of them is the transfer market, but it only makes sense if you can bring in the right player.

“If there is the right solution for us, we would have done it already. We are not stubborn, it’s just about the right thing to do.”

Liverpool next play Crystal Palace on Monday night.

