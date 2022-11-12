Jurgen Klopp has questioned the decision to hand him a touchline ban on Friday afternoon, saying it caused disruption to his plans for the game with Southampton.

Klopp was handed the ban for his confrontation with assistant referee Gary Beswick during his side’s win over Manchester City last month.

Ad

The German was initially handed only a fine, but the FA appealed the decision feeling it was too lenient.

Premier League Klopp given touchline ban for Liverpool match against Southampton YESTERDAY AT 19:03

“It was not too cool we only got the information yesterday,” Klopp said. “I expected to get the ban of course but when it is Friday afternoon, with training done, we had to organise a bit.”

The disruption did not cause too many issues, as Liverpool eased to a 3-1 win to sign off for the World Cup break on a high.

The game also saw James Milner make his 600th Premier League appearance, an achievement lauded by Klopp.

Klopp said: “It is only the fourth player, right? A lot of things must come together. You must be a really good player, a top, top, top professional and with the right training.

“I am really proud to be around when he reached that milestone. He is an exceptional player, an exceptional person and essential to everything we achieved in the last few years. We knew today, [on] 599 there was no chance he wouldn’t come on and it is cool, well deserved. It is massive. He knows everything about the game.”

Milner was his usual calm self when asked if he could pass Gareth Barry’s record of 653 games.

“[Gareth Barry’s record of 653] is a long way off,” Mlner said. “You know me, game by game and I just want to keep working and contributing as much as I can to this football club.”

Liverpool claimed the three points thanks to an opening goal from Roberto Firmino and a double from Darwin Nunez.

Arsenal are guaranteed to go into the break at the summit of the Premier League, and a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Saturday would extend Mikel Arteta’s side’s advantage to five points.

Football Klopp backs Alexander-Arnold after Neville's World Cup concerns over defender YESTERDAY AT 16:40