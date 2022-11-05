Lopetegui, who managed Real Madrid four years ago, has previously rejected Wolves on two occasions, first in 2016 and once again last month.

However, he was sacked by Sevilla on October 5 after a disappointing start to the season in La Liga and the Champions League and has now signed a contract with Wolves.

He will take over as manager from November 14, so his first game in charge will be after the World Cup break.

“Julen is a top coach, with excellent experience at an elite level of the game, and we are very pleased to have agreed a deal to bring him to Wolves,” said Wolves chairman Jeff Shi.

“Since the very beginning, Julen has been our number one choice to manage Wolves, and we look forward to welcoming him and his team when they join us in the coming weeks.”

Lopetegui - From low to high to low again

Lopetegui lasted just 14 games at Real Madrid in 2018, before he returned to La Liga management with Sevilla nine months later.

In his first year, he led Sevilla to fourth place to qualify for the Champions League and triumphed in the Europa League in a dramatic final where they beat Inter 3-2.

He was rewarded with a two-year contract extension but after losing five of his first eight matches this season, he was sacked.

Following a 4-1 defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, there were bizarre scenes after the match.

Lopetegui was set to go to the dressing room but sporting director Monchi told him to go back on the pitch and say goodbye to the fans.

Shortly after full-time Sevilla put out a statement confirming Lopetegui's departure.

He joins a Wolves side which are 19th in the Premier League table with just two wins.

They play Brighton at home on Saturday, before a Carabao Cup clash with Leeds mid-week and Arsenal in their final Premier League game before the World Cup.

Lopetegui’s first game as manager will take place on December 26 when Wolves face Everton.

