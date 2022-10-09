Liverpool twice came back to equalise in a thrilling game against Arsenal before Bukayo Saka’s penalty won it for the Premier League leaders.

The result leaves Liverpool 14 points behind Arsenal, mired in mid-table and with just two wins from their eight games in the league, albeit with one game in hand on the Gunners.

Asked after the defeat where he sees Liverpool at the moment, Klopp said "not in the title race".

He added to beIN Sports: “The title is not our problem at the moment - we have other problems. We have to find a way to win football games consistently.”

There was further frustration for Liverpool as both Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold were injured during the match.

Diaz went off in the first half and left the stadium on crutches and with a knee brace on.

Alexander-Arnold appeared to suffer an ankle injury after contact from Gabriel Martinelli and was taken off at half-time.

“He [Trent] is injured, unfortunately. Like Luis Diaz as well, it doesn’t look good for both,” Klopp told the BBC afterwards.

“That is the icing on the cake,” he added with sarcasm.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson with Trent Alexander-Arnold after he was injured

Liverpool are also without on-loan midfielder Arthur Melo for the next three or four months due to injury.

Reflecting on the performance, Klopp said: “Arsenal are doing really well and in the situation I think we played a good game.

“Conceding the three goals, it had nothing to do with the game really. We have to win challenges in these moments. They should not get in these situations but it happened.

"I saw a team with the right attitude and put in a proper fight and play football and first half we did, but in the second half I didn't see these football moments as much.

"I think the game is a draw but today we have nothing.

"A couple of things went against us but we are not blind, we see we could have done better in moments. In general it was a good away game against a good side. We caused them a lot of problems but stand here with no points."

Arsenal’s winner came after a foul by Thiago on Gabriel Jesus in the box following a spell of pressure from the hosts.

Liverpool players appeared to be angered that referee Michael Oliver did not check the pitchside monitor to look at the challenge again.

“The situation around the penalty of course we should have cleared it [up],” said Klopp.

“Now I saw it and I think you can imagine I don't think it is a clear penalty, it is a very soft one. I think it is a situation where the referee [should] have another look at it in real time.”

