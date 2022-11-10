Jurgen Klopp has dismissed any doubts surrounding his future at Liverpool, despite the current uncertainly surrounding the ownership situation.

Klopp was speaking to the media after the Reds’ Carabao Cup penalty shootout victory over Derby County , and said the ongoing rumours did not serve as an unnecessary distraction ahead of the game.

The German also dismissed any comparisons to the events which followed at Chelsea after Roman Abramovich’s departure, as new owner Todd Boehly sacked Thomas Tuchel and replaced him with Graham Potter.

"What I read is that they are looking for investment," he said. "Good idea, I like that.

"But it didn't distract preparation at all. The players didn't ask me and, for me, it means nothing.

"I have a great relationship with FSG. I really like how it works but if it does change, I am committed to the club and that is nothing to do with the people here.

"The situation is completely different. Chelsea had to get sold because the owner was in trouble and there was urgency in the situation. We don't have that here at all.

"It is important whilst this process is happening, we just keep going and planning.

"These things take time and, in that time, we have to keep going. I will make sure that will be the case.

"At the moment nothing happened. It is just news. And nobody had a heart attack and went 'oh my God'. Whatever happens we will deal with it."

The Reds were made to sweat on the pitch in what was the start of their Carabao Cup defence, eventually prevailing 3-2 on penalties against the Rams.

Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher set a club record after saving three spot-kicks in the shootout to book their place into Thursday's fourth round draw.

He also holds the remarkable record of having won the most penalty shootouts as a Liverpool player in the club’s history – four at the time of writing.

Attention now turns back to the Premier League for Klopp’s side, who host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

The Reds have endured a difficult start to their league campaign and are already 15 points adrift of leaders Arsenal after only 13 games played.

