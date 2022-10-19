Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he would "hate" himself if remarks he made about Manchester City's spending power were rooted in xenophobia.

Klopp said before the match that “nobody can compete with City”, seemingly in reference to the financial wealth of their Abu Dhadi-based owners.

Media reports quoting City sources said the club’s hierarchy viewed the remarks as ‘borderline xenophobic’.

But Klopp, speaking ahead of Liverpool’s midweek meeting with West Ham, said the claims were not true.

"In this specific case, I don't feel hit at all," said the Liverpool manager.

"I know myself and you cannot hit me with something that is miles away from my personality.

"If I would be like this, I actually can't remember the word [xenophobic], I would hate myself for being like this.

"A lot of times I say things that are open for misunderstanding, I know it, but it's not intentional. Sometimes you say things and then later you realise 'oh my God! that could be understood [differently]' but this is not one of those times. It was not.

"Obviously, not all of you journalists see it the same way. Some chief writers see it differently. It's an open world, obviously, and we can have different views. That is how it is, so nothing else to say."

The Athletic and the Telegraph have reported that Klopp is taking legal action over the claims.

Klopp has denied he stoked the flames ahead of the contest.

"That is [the] life of people who speak in public," he said. "It is not the first time I am misunderstood. I know what I thought when I said it. When someone misunderstands, I cannot help that.

"I know I have to be careful and when I'm not I realise it. I try to do it [be careful] in the future. I say what I know or I judge it how it I see it.

"It started with a question and I answered it and all the rest was made of it. I know what I thought and put it in perspective and said how much I respect what they are doing and it was still not right for some."

The rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester City has built since Klopp’s arrival at Anfield as both clubs have competed for trophies.

Klopp says it is not realistic to expect the two clubs to be “best friends”.

"I am not sure we have to be best friends with other clubs," he said. "I am not sure anybody wants to be best friends with us.

"Respect? A question I can't even answer because I have no idea. You have to ask that to the people at City."

Klopp also included Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain, alongside Manchester City, as one of "three clubs in world football who can do what they want financially".

“We have huge plans and want to go to places with huge ambitions, but the reality of what we are working towards and working with, there is a ceiling because of all the things I have sat here and explained every week: financial fair play. We’re still in a training ground that’s being renovated.

“We’re not living that life that is being discussed. We are living a very different reality. Our wage bill is very controlled. We’re trying to do things in a very stable and controlled way. Although we have spent money on players, it has not been extravagant or out of sync with the rest of the Premier League. Everyone has to be careful with their comments and opinions.”

