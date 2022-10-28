Pep Guardiola says Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are both “optimistic” about their chances of playing at the World Cup in Qatar.

Ad

Phillips had shoulder surgery after ongoing issues which have limited him to just three substitute appearances since joining City.

Champions League Haaland had ‘fever’ before Man City draw as Guardiola laments penalty 'problem' 25/10/2022 AT 21:48

City have five more games before the World Cup, which takes place from November 20 to December 18, with England playing their first game against Iran on the second day of the tournament.

“They are not ready for Leicester, [but] they are better, Kalvin especially,” said Guardiola.

“Apparently, when he came to Dortmund, he said he feels really well. He started to train with contact with the ball.

"He has not trained with his team-mates yet, but he feels really well, and we are surprised. If he is fit and can play [at the World Cup] he can play, but right now, we don't know.

"They [Walker and Phillips] are optimistic. They are in touch with Gareth [Southgate]. Hopefully they can be ready and get selected."

Erling Haaland’s fitness will be assessed prior to City’s game against Leicester on Saturday after he came off at half-time in their goalless draw with Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

Guardiola didn’t give away whether Haaland will play this weekend.

"He feels better but we have training this afternoon,” said Guardiola. “We will assess in a few hours.

"We will see how he is feeling, if he is fit. After we will decide.

"It’s not 24 hours. I will know in two hours if he is ready to play or not."

Goalkeeper Ederson is also expected to return for City after he missed the Premier League champions’ mid-week Champions League match.

Champions League 'The whole package' - Pep praises Bellingham ahead of Dortmund clash 24/10/2022 AT 17:56