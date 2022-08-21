Leeds United - Chelsea

Premier League / Matchday 3
Elland Road / 21.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/chelsea/teamcenter.shtml
Chelsea
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
Chelsea logo
Chelsea jersey
Chelsea
0

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Chelsea

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
ArsenalARS
22006
3
BrentfordBRE
21104
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
21104
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
21104
6
Leeds UnitedLEE
21104
7
ChelseaCHE
21104
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

It can’t get any worse for Ronaldo and Man Utd – The Warm-Up

17/08/2022 at 08:02

Premier League

Nunez sees red for headbutt on Anfield debut as 10-man Liverpool are held by Palace

15/08/2022 at 21:11

Related matches

Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
12:30
Everton
-
-
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Leicester City
-
-
Southampton
15:00
Fulham
-
-
Brentford
15:00

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Leeds United and Chelsea with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 21 August 2022.

Catch the latest Leeds United and Chelsea news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.