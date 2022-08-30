Leeds United - Everton

Premier League / Matchday 5
Elland Road / 30.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leeds-united/teamcenter.shtml
Leeds United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/everton/teamcenter.shtml
Everton
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
Everton logo
Everton jersey
Everton
1

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Everton

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
431010
5
Leeds UnitedLEE
42117
18
EvertonEVE
40222
