Leeds United - Fulham

Premier League / Matchday 13
Elland Road / 23.10.2022
Leeds United
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Lineups

Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Fulham

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1172223
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
1061319
9
FulhamFUL
1143415
16
Leeds UnitedLEE
102359
