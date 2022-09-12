Leeds United - Nottingham Forest

Premier League / Matchday 7
Elland Road / 12.09.2022
Leeds United
Postponed
-
-
Nottingham Forest
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United
Nottingham Forest
0

Wins

3

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Nottingham Forest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
650115
2
Manchester CityMCI
642014
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
642014
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
641113
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
640212
9
Leeds UnitedLEE
62228
19
Nottingham ForestNOT
61144
Latest news

Premier League

Brighton v Crystal Palace postponed due to planned rail strike

07/09/2022 at 16:39

Premier League

Rashford brace, Antony debut goal see Man Utd end Arsenal’s unbeaten run in style

04/09/2022 at 20:24

