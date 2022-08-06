Leeds United - Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League / Matchday 1
Elland Road / 06.08.2022
Leeds United
Not started
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Lineups

Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
4-5-1
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
Wolverhampton Wanderers logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers jersey
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Leeds United

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
Aston VillaAVL
00000
1
BournemouthBOU
00000
1
BrentfordBRE
00000
1
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
00000
1
Leeds UnitedLEE
00000
1
Wolverhampton WanderersWOL
00000
Follow the Premier League live Football match between Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 6 August 2022.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.