Leeds and Aston Villa played out a scrappy 0-0 draw at Elland Road which will do little to appease either club's fanbase.

The result sees Jesse Marsch's side move up into 12th. For Villa, they remain on eight points in 14th.

The first half was a physical affair with 18 fouls and four yellow cards, but Villa had the first goalscoring opportunity, which Ollie Watkins squandered in the 15th minute when his low driven effort from close range was parried away by Illan Meslier.

Eight minutes later and Rodrigo had Leeds' best chance of the half as he turned and struck a left-footed effort on goal which flew just wide of Emiliano Martinez's left post.

The half descended into an attritional contest with referee Stuart Attwell appearing at times to lose control of the match, but Watkins came close to scoring again for Villa shortly before the break when his low shot looking for the bottom corner was saved by Meslier's feet.

Leeds were quickly reduced to 10 men after the break. Luis Sinisterra was shown a second yellow card in the 47th minute for needlessly blocking a Douglas Luiz free-kick without giving him 10 yards of space.

Philippe Coutinho almost broke the deadlock moments later when his spectacular acrobatic volley beat Meslier but clattered off the post.

Substitute Patrick Bamford forced Martinez into a smart reflex save from a tight angle in the 76th minute, but that was as close as either side would come to scoring in the remainder of the match.

