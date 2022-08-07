Leicester City - Brentford

Premier League / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 07.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/brentford/teamcenter.shtml
Brentford
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Brentford logo
Brentford jersey
Brentford
4

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Brentford

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
11003
2
FulhamFUL
11003
3
Aston VillaAVL
00000
3
BournemouthBOU
00000
3
BrentfordBRE
00000
3
Leicester CityLEI
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

'Saliba was superb’ – Arteta praises Frenchman after Premier League debut

5 hours ago

Premier League

Martinelli and a Guehi own goal hands Arsenal hard-fought opening day win against Palace

5 hours ago

Related matches

Fulham
2
1
Liverpool
78'
Leeds United
-
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
15:00
Newcastle United
-
-
Nottingham Forest
15:00
Bournemouth
-
-
Aston Villa
15:00

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Leicester City and Brentford with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:00 on 7 August 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Brentford news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.