Leicester City - Crystal Palace

Premier League / Matchday 11
King Power Stadium / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/crystal-palace/teamcenter.shtml
Crystal Palace
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-5-1
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Crystal Palace logo
Crystal Palace jersey
Crystal Palace
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Crystal Palace

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
980124
2
Manchester CityMCI
972023
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
962120
4
ChelseaCHE
851216
5
Manchester UnitedMUN
850315
15
Crystal PalaceCRY
82339
20
Leicester CityLEI
91174
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Haaland 'best striker in the world' - Klopp

2 hours ago

Premier League

FA ‘gathering information’ after Henderson-Gabriel incident

11/10/2022 at 12:01

Related matches

Brentford
-
-
Brighton & Hove Albion
20:00
Fulham
-
-
Bournemouth
15/10
Wolverhampton Wanderers
-
-
Nottingham Forest
15/10
Tottenham Hotspur
-
-
Everton
15/10

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Leicester City and Crystal Palace with Eurosport. The match starts at 12:30 on 15 October 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Crystal Palace news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.