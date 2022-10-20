Leicester City - Leeds United

Premier League / Matchday 12
King Power Stadium / 20.10.2022
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
Leeds United
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Leeds United logo
Leeds United jersey
Leeds United
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Leeds United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1090127
2
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1173124
3
Manchester CityMCI
1072123
4
ChelseaCHE
1062220
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1146118
16
Leeds UnitedLEE
92349
20
Leicester CityLEI
101275
