Leicester City - Manchester City

Premier League / Matchday 14
King Power Stadium / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Lineups

Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Manchester City

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
1191128
2
Manchester CityMCI
1182126
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
1272323
4
Newcastle UnitedNEW
1256121
5
ChelseaCHE
1163221
17
Leicester CityLEI
1232711
Latest news

Premier League

West Ham beat Bournemouth amid VAR handball controversy

24/10/2022 at 21:38

Premier League

Conte laments Tottenham depth but calls for calm after Newcastle loss - ‘Time and patience’

23/10/2022 at 21:08

