Leicester City - Manchester United

Premier League / Matchday 5
King Power Stadium / 01.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/leicester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
550015
2
Manchester CityMCI
541013
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
532011
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
52309
11
Manchester UnitedMUN
42026
20
Leicester CityLEI
40131
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Premier League

Sinisterra opens Premier League account as Leeds and Everton share feisty draw

a day ago

Premier League

Armstrong sinks Chelsea as Saints come from goal down to win at St Mary’s

a day ago

Related matches

Bournemouth
0
0
Wolverhampton Wanderers
90'
Arsenal
2
1
Aston Villa
91'
Manchester City
6
0
Nottingham Forest
91'
West Ham United
1
1
Tottenham Hotspur
69'

Follow the Premier League live Football match between Leicester City and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 1 September 2022.

Catch the latest Leicester City and Manchester United news and find up to date Premier League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.