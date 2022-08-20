Leicester City - Southampton

Premier League / Matchday 3
King Power Stadium / 20.08.2022
Leicester City
Not started
-
-
Southampton
Lineups

Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
4-3-3
Southampton jersey
Southampton
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Leicester City logo
Leicester City jersey
Leicester City
Southampton logo
Southampton jersey
Southampton
3

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Leicester City

Southampton

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Manchester CityMCI
22006
2
ArsenalARS
22006
3
BrentfordBRE
21104
4
Tottenham HotspurTOT
21104
5
Newcastle UnitedNEW
21104
15
Leicester CityLEI
20111
17
SouthamptonSOU
20111
