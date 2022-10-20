Leicester moved off the bottom of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Leeds to ease some pressure on manager Brendan Rodgers.

A Robin Koch own goal and a Harvey Barnes strike following a fine team move were enough to see Rodgers' side secure a vital win in their bid to climb the Premier League table.

Ad

For Leeds, their wait for their first Premier League win since August continues and have now registered three defeats in a row.

Premier League 'Something special' - Arteta says Arsenal's flying start no coincidence after win at Leeds 16/10/2022 AT 17:11

Leeds began brightly in the opening stages with the game played in frenetic fashion. But it was the hosts who found the breakthrough in the 17th minute through an own goal from Koch.

The German defender slid in to try and intercept a low cross from Dennis Praet looking for Barnes at the far post but ended up sliding the ball into his own net.

The best chances Leeds had in the first half came in quick succession. In the 31st minute, Luis Sinisterra's fine curling strike came off the bar moments before Crysencio Summerville, on his first Premier League start, saw his attempted finish creep around Danny Ward's left post.

Leeds would pay for their missed chances as Leicester extended their lead 10 minutes later. A fine team move worked from right to left saw Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall eventually lay the ball off to Barnes who stroked the ball through Illan Meslier's legs into the net.

The visitors attempted to pressure the Leicester goal in the second half but were toothless in attack.

Leicester had a great chance to get a third goal in the 66th minute when a careless defensive giveaway led to an opportunity for Praet, but he curled his strike over the bar.

TALKING POINT - TIME RUNNING OUT FOR MARSCH?

Just like under Jesse Marsch's predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds play some eye-catching football when their attacking players are all working together in perfect harmony, but their stubbornness to build every attack through short, intricate passes has led to regular defensive lapses and ultimately decisive goals conceded.

Marsch was backed in the summer transfer window with the club spending £94m on players. His side must shore up defensively and get at least one of his strikers to score some goals with regularity if he is to avoid the sack before Christmas.

Jesse Marsch checks his watch during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Leeds United at The King Power Stadium Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - WOUT FAES

The Leicester defender was aggressive in his defending and it paid off as his man marking of Patrick Bamford prevented the striker from being used as a focal point for Leeds to build attacks.

Combining well with Daniel Amartey as a duo, substitute Rodrigo was also neutralised.

PLAYER RATINGS

Leicester: Ward (7), Castagne (7), Amartey (7), Faes (7), Justin (6), Tielemans (6), Soumare (6), Dewsbury-Hall (7), Praet (7), Vardy (6), Barnes (7)

Subs: Daka (6), Mendy (6), Perez (6), Iheanacho (N/A)

Leeds: Meslier (6), Firpo (5), Kristensen (6), Koch (3), Llorente (4), Roca (5), Adams (5), Aaronson (6), Summerville (6), Sinisterra (6), Bamford (5)

Subs: Rodrigo (5), Cooper (5), Harrison (5), Gelhardt (N/A), Klich (N/A)

KEY MOMENTS

17' - AN OWN GOAL! Robin Koch puts the ball into his own net! It's a terrible own goal from the German. Praet's low cross into the corridor of uncertainty looking for Barnes at the far post is met by a sliding Koch who can only watch as the ball rolls into his own net. Leicester in front!

31' - OFF THE BAR! On the counter-attack from the Leicester corner, Sinisterra surges up the pitch, cuts inside and curls a strike on goal from outside the box after regaining possession, but his effort bounces off the woodwork!

32' - WIDE FROM SUMMERVILLE! Aaronson plays a fine pass into Summerville who sprints towards goal. He tries to curl a low show into the bottom corner but it is just wide of Ward's left post!

35' - GOAL!!! LEICESTER SCORE AGAIN! Barnes extends Leicester's lead! It's a wonderful team goal worked from right to left as Dewsbury-Hall finds Barnes on his left in space before he tucks the ball through Meslier's legs into the bottom corner. Barnes has now scored in five games out of five for Leicester against Leeds.

KEY STATS

Premier League Arsenal extend lead at summit after incident-packed win at Leeds 16/10/2022 AT 12:09