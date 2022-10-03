James Maddison's double helped Leicester City on their way to securing their first Premier League victory of the season, as the Foxes thrashed Nottingham Forest 4-0 at the King Power Stadium to take the bragging rights in the East Midlands derby.

The home side, who started the evening bottom of the table and one place below Forest, made a lightning quick start in front of a buoyant crowd.

Ad

However, it was Steve Cooper’s Forest who had the best chance of the opening exchanges, Taiwo Awoniyi seeing his effort from inside the area cannon back off the foot of the upright in the 22nd minute.

Transfers City, Spurs, Chelsea and PSG to battle for Skriniar - Paper Round 18/09/2022 AT 05:58

The visitors came to regret that rare gilt-edged chance, as Leicester took the lead just three minutes later. Maddison’s shot from outside the penalty area took a wicked deflection off the arm of Scott McKenna and found its way past Dean Henderson and into the net.

The Foxes then had their second of the evening in quick succession, as Harvey Barnes curled a low, powerful strike into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area.

Forest’s night then went from bad to worse just after the half-hour mark, as Maddison had his second of the match. The Leicester playmaker expertly struck a free-kick over the wall and into the far corner of the net, with the ball taking a touch off the post on its way in.

The rout was well and truly completed with just over 15 minutes to play, as substitute Patson Daka got in on the act with a sublime backheel finish from inside the area to give Leicester their first win over their fierce rivals since May 2013.

More to follow.

Premier League Super-sub Son bags treble as Spurs destroy Leicester 17/09/2022 AT 15:47