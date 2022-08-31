Arsenal v Aston Villa live! - Gabriel Jesus puts Gunners ahead in Premier League match at Emirates
Premier League / Matchday 5
Emirates Stadium / 31.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
73'
BAILEY FORCES RAMSDALE SAVE
Bailey dances down the right, speeds past Tierney and blasts one at Ramsdale who taps over.
72'
Aston Villa
CASH ON THE ANGLE
A few neat stepovers from Cash and he goes for goal on a very ambitious angle but that's never going in.
Still, a shot's a shot.
70'
Arsenal
SAKA DANCING
Saka flies down the right, cuts in, and dummies himself into a shooting position and then out of a shooting position. He goes and goes until there's nothing left to aim at.
Quick feet from the Englishman.
67'
ARSENAL PLAYING AT PACE
Villa just can't handle the speed at which the Gunners are pining it about the pitch. It's left to right and right to left and they just can't get close.
There only chances are to kick out at white shorts and they are doing plenty of that, with both Jesus and Odegaard on the floor at the moment.
64'
WHITE OFF, TOMIYASU ON
White makes way for Tomiyasu to bank his clean sheet in the first sub of the night.
59'
VILLA GROWING INTO GAME
There's a bit more about Villa in this second half. They are seeing a little more of the ball and Arsenal are yet to challenge for a second yet.
Is Gerrard's job on the line?
56'
Arsenal
ARSENAL FREE KICK
Odegaard and Martinelli stand over this one and it's the former who forces another diving save from Martinez.
That was heading wide but the Argentine wasn't to know, and he's made so many stops this evening to keep Villa in the game.
Konsa has also picked up a booking.
Yellow card
Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
52'
Aston Villa
MINGS RALLIES BACKLINE
Mings is doing his best to get this Villa defence in order as they come under attack after attack.
This time he belts it out for a corner and Arsenal can't make anything of it.
It's good defending from the England man who has come under fire over the summer.
48'
Arsenal
SALIBA BOOKED
He has his hands all over Buendia and Saliba goes into the book for it!
Yellow card
William Saliba
Arsenal
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
2nd Half
46'
WE'RE BACK
Let's go! Another 45!
End of 1st Half
HALF-TIME
A frantic half utterly dominated by Arsenal who should be two up at least. In the dying moments of the half Martinelli forced a brilliant save off Martinez with a 30-yard belter too.
As it stands, Villa remain in the game, just, and somehow.
45'
Arsenal
OFF THE LINE!
Should be two!
Odegaard finds Jesus, Jesus finds Saka and the goal is gaping but once again Cash is there to clear off the line.
Should be two! Villa hanging on in there.
44'
Aston Villa
VILLA CHANCE
best moment of the match for Villa as Cash swings a quick ball into the box that forces Saliba to divert the ball towards his own goal.
Ramsdale is there to collect but it was an iffy moment.
39'
Aston Villa
MINGS AND MARTINEZ BLUNDER
The Villa backline look flushed and Martinez is forced to backheel off the pitch.
Odegaard then picks up a yellow for putting his arms all over Douglas. Very unnecessary..
Yellow card
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
38'
Aston Villa
VILLA NEED CALM
It's hectic inside the Emirates with the home crowd roaring their side forward. Villa have hardly had a touch in 20 minutes and look scared.
They have seven behind the ball with three frontmen isolated at the top but nothing to link the two.
It's all long balls at the moment.
33'
Arsenal
LOUD CROWD
It's all kicking off in the Emirates now with the crowd in full voice. It's big.
Jesus was on hand there like any good striker. That's what they've missed.
30'
Arsenal
Goal
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against2
GOAL! ARSENAL 1 VILLA 0 (JESUS, 30')
Arsenal get the lead they deserve!
Xhaka down the left rifles at Martinez who cannot hold it.
Jesus picks up the leftovers and sweeps home!
28'
Arsenal
ARSENAL ON TOP
It's dominant stuff from the Gunners who should be ahead now.
Odegaard, Jesus and Saka have each had great chances to put them ahead.
Up the other end, Buendia has another effort on goal but it's straight at Ramsdale.
25'
Arsenal
SAKA MISSES OPEN GOAL
Wow, what a miss!
Martinelli puts it on a plate for Saka at the back post but he shanks well over from maybe five yards out.
It's on an angle but he can't be missing those.
23'
Arsenal
ODEGAARD EVERYWHERE
Unclear where exactly Odegaard is playing because he is showing up all over the field.
He's spraying cross field balls from deep on the right flank that he then appears to collect moments later down the left.
It's brilliant from the Norwegian.