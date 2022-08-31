Arsenal - Aston Villa

Premier League / Matchday 5
Emirates Stadium / 31.08.2022
Arsenal
Not started
-
-
Aston Villa
Lineups

Arsenal
4-3-3
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2
Arsenal
4-3-3
Aston Villa
4-3-1-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Arsenal
Aston Villa
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
Manchester CityMCI
431010
3
Tottenham HotspurTOT
431010
4
Brighton & Hove AlbionBHA
531110
5
FulhamFUL
52218
16
Aston VillaAVL
41033
