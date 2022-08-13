Arsenal vs Leicester City live updates - Gunners and Foxes both unchanged for Premier League clash
Premier League / Matchday 2
Emirates Stadium / 13.08.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
75'
Arsenal
Goal
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Fouls3
Fouls against1
GOAL! ARSENAL 4-2 LEICESTER CITY - MARTINELLI SCORES
The Brazilian scores his second in two games as he lines up a shot from outside the box, and drills a low effort into the far corner.
75'
Arsenal
TOMIYASU ON
Off
Ben White
Arsenal
Fouls1
Free Kicks1
On
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
74'
Leicester City
GOAL! ARSENAL 3-2 LEICESTER CITY - MADDISON SCORES
Maddison is released on the overlap in the box by Iheanacho and drills a low shot from a tight angle past Ramsdale.
71'
JESUS MISS
Saka tees up Jesus at the near post but he sidefoots wide.
71'
WHITE BLOCK
Daka is through on goal and White's block stops his effort.
70'
ANOTHER CHANGE
Off
Jamie Vardy
Leicester City
Offsides1
On
Kelechi Iheanacho
Leicester City
68'
Leicester City
MADDISON DOWN HURT
He's clutching his right ankle, and is not yet getting up.
66'
ZINCHENKO HAS BEEN GREAT
I'm sure 'Pep' has his reasons but given he always buys dreadful full-backs, he my regret letting Zinchenko go.
63'
Leicester City
DAKA TOO
Off
Daniel Amartey
Leicester City
Free Kicks2
On
Patson Daka
Leicester City
63'
Leicester City
PRAET ON
Off
Youri Tielemans
Leicester City
Fouls against1
On
Dennis Praet
Leicester City
55'
Arsenal
Goal
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
Goals1
Assists1
On target1
Fouls1
GOAL! ARSENAL 3-1 LEICESTER CITY - XHAKA SCORES
Saka picks out White, who clips a ball in towards Jesus. Ward claims, drops onto the toes of Xhaka who fires home.
53'
Leicester City
Own goal
William Saliba
Arsenal
Own goal1
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
GOAL! ARSENAL 2-1 LEICESTER - SALIBA OWN GOAL
A long ball from Leicester is headed into the path of Saliba, and he intercepts to nod past his own 'keeper.
51'
MADDISON CROWDED OUT
But Partey is ruled to have fouled him in midfled.
50'
LEICESTER HOLDING ON
Arsenal have started brightly again.
46'
WE GO AGAIN
45+4'
HALF-TIME: ARSENAL 2-0 LEICESTER
See you in 15 minutes.
45+1'
FOUR MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
44'
NO PENALTY!
The ref changes his mind, which I think is the wrong decision.
43'
VAR CHECK
42'
PENALTY
Ramsdale stupidly runs to Vardy and spis him around in the box as he brushes into him. It's an obvious foul.