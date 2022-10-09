Arsenal v Liverpool live! - Gunners go back to the top of the Premier League with a massive win!
Premier League / Matchday 10
Emirates Stadium / 09.10.2022
ON THE WHISTLE REPORT
Saka stars as Arsenal beat Liverpool in five-goal thriller to return to top
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 3-2 LIVERPOOL
What a fantastic match here at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal make a statement of intent to go back to the top of the table with a big win! Report to follow...
90+4'
ONE MINUTE TO GO!
The whistles have already started from the crowd as they urge Michael Oliver to blow his whistle.
90+3'
Arsenal
Another Arsenal change to run down the clock. Vieira replaces Saka.
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
90+2'
LATE CORNER
Arsenal have a late corner, which they try and keep in the corner, but Liverpool quickly win it back and look to break. However, the move is stopped in its tracks.
90'
Arsenal
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
There will be five added minutes. Meanwhile, Jesus takes another whack after getting right in the middle of both van Dijk and Alisson in the penalty area. After a brief stoppage, he is replaced by Nketiah for the remainder of added time.
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
On
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
87'
NO PENALTY!
Tierney bundles down Elliott in the box, but it does look soft, and there is nothing in it. The referee doesn't show any interest.
85'
GOOD DEFENDING
White, now at right-wing-back, gets past Tsimikas with ease as he floats in a cross towards the box. Gomez does just about enough to stop any Arsenal shirts from reaching it.
82'
Arsenal
Arsenal make another change as Odegaard is replaced by Tierney.
Off
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
On
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
81'
Liverpool
Off
Diogo Jota
Liverpool
On
Harvey Elliott
Liverpool
75'
Arsenal
Penalty
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
GOALLLLL! SAKA RESTORES ARSENAL'S LEAD
What a penalty! Saka coolly places the penalty right into the bottom-left corner past Alisson.
74'
XHAKA AND HENDERSON SQUARE UP
Both are given a talking to by the referee but escape bookings.
73'
ARSENAL HAVE A PENALTY!
Liverpool once again scramble to hack the ball clear, and in the middle of it, Thiago clips the heel of Jesus inside the penalty area, and Michael Oliver points to the spot!
72'
LIVERPOOL SURVIVE!
Martinelli works the ball well down the left-side, but he is eventually crowded out when he tries to cut inside. He lays the ball back to the left for an overlapping Xhaka, and he does brilliantly to deliver a teasing low cross for Saka at the back post, but the ball bounces off van Dijk into the path of Alisson!
71'
Liverpool
Gomez is booked for timewasting at a throw-in.
69'
Liverpool
Off
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
On
Fabinho
Liverpool
69'
Liverpool
Liverpool make a change as Matip is replaced by Konate in defence. Salah is also replaced by Fabinho in a surprise change.
Off
Joel Matip
Liverpool
Fouls against1
On
Ibrahima Konaté
Liverpool
66'
CHANCE!
Tomiyasu's cross from the left evades everyone, catching everyone by surprise, including Saka at the far post. He loops the ball up for Odegaard to try and head it in, but he is denied by a last-minute clearance off the line. Eventually, Saka is penalised for handball.
64'
STATS
61'