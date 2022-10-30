Arsenal v Nottingham Forest live: Gunners can return to the top of Premier League table with win

Premier League / Matchday 14
Emirates Stadium / 30.10.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/arsenal/teamcenter.shtml
Arsenal
Second half
4
0
76'
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
    Live
    Live Updates
    Nadeem Badshah
    By
    Nadeem Badshah
    Updated 30/10/2022 at 15:34 GMT
    74'
    Live comment icon
    MORE SUBS:
    Xhaka and Saliba are replaced by Tierney and Nketiah.
    71'
    ARSENAL'S ATTACKING INTENT:
    The Gunners still look hungry for more goals here. They are in total control despite all the subs.
    -
    67'
    CHANCE!
    Sublime ball over the top from Partey to Jesus and his shot is saved at his feet by Henderson.
    65'
    CHANCE!

    From a corner, Vieira with a volley which flies wide.
    63'
    SUBS:
    Williams and Worrall are on for the visitors.
    Renan Lodi
    Off
    Renan Lodi
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Free Kicks1
    Neco Williams
    On
    Neco Williams
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    62'
    SUB:

    Tomiyasu makes way for Soares. Arsenal can afford to rest a few now.
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Off
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks2
    Cédric Soares
    On
    Cédric Soares
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    62'
    SUB:

    Martinelli makes way for Vieira.
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Off
    Gabriel Martinelli
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Goals1
    On target2
    Offsides1
    Free Kicks1
    Fábio Vieira
    On
    Fábio Vieira
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    -
    58'
    CHANCE!
    Johnson gives it away in the danger zone, Jesus's shot is straight at Henderson.
    57'
    Thomas Partey
    Goal
    Thomas Partey
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots2
    ARSENAL GOAL!
    Partey with a brilliant strike from distance which flies into the top corner. VAR is having a look at a possible offisde.
    56'
    SUB:

    Lingard also makes way for Dennis.
    55'
    SUB:

    Johnson is on for Gibbs-White.
    Morgan Gibbs-White
    Off
    Morgan Gibbs-White
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks2
    Corners1
    Brennan Johnson
    On
    Brennan Johnson
    Nottingham Forest
    Nottingham Forest
    -
    52'
    Reiss Nelson
    Goal
    Reiss Nelson
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Goals2
    On target3
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    ANOTHER GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
    Jesus's cross is converted by Nelson on the volley for his second.
    49'
    Reiss Nelson
    Goal
    Reiss Nelson
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
    Jesus rolls it to Nelson who cuts it back, his first shot is saved but he smashes in the rebound into the roof of the net. Lovely passing move.
    48'
    CHANCE!

    Tomiyasu's brilliant cross to the back post finds Jesus whose header is saved.
    2nd Half
    45'
    Live comment icon
    KICK OFF:
    We are back underway. No changes mnade by either side.
    End of 1st Half
    45'+2
    Live comment icon
    HALF TIME:

    Xhaka is okay to continue. Arsenal have dominated and lead through Martinelli's early header. But Saka went off with a suspected ankle injury.
    Forest's best chance fell to Lingard whose shot was blocked but they have been under the cosh throughout.
    45'
    INJURY CONCERN:
    Xhaka remains down and is injured.