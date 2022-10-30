Arsenal v Nottingham Forest live: Gunners can return to the top of Premier League table with win
Premier League / Matchday 14
Emirates Stadium / 30.10.2022
Live
74'
MORE SUBS:
Xhaka and Saliba are replaced by Tierney and Nketiah.
71'
ARSENAL'S ATTACKING INTENT:
The Gunners still look hungry for more goals here. They are in total control despite all the subs.
-
67'
CHANCE!
Sublime ball over the top from Partey to Jesus and his shot is saved at his feet by Henderson.
65'
CHANCE!
From a corner, Vieira with a volley which flies wide.
63'
SUBS:
Williams and Worrall are on for the visitors.
Off
Renan Lodi
Nottingham Forest
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
On
Neco Williams
Nottingham Forest
62'
SUB:
Tomiyasu makes way for Soares. Arsenal can afford to rest a few now.
Off
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
Blocked Shots1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
On
Cédric Soares
Arsenal
62'
SUB:
Martinelli makes way for Vieira.
Off
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Goals1
On target2
Offsides1
Free Kicks1
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
-
58'
CHANCE!
Johnson gives it away in the danger zone, Jesus's shot is straight at Henderson.
57'
Goal
Thomas Partey
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots2
ARSENAL GOAL!
Partey with a brilliant strike from distance which flies into the top corner. VAR is having a look at a possible offisde.
56'
SUB:
Lingard also makes way for Dennis.
55'
SUB:
Johnson is on for Gibbs-White.
Off
Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
Corners1
On
Brennan Johnson
Nottingham Forest
-
52'
Goal
Reiss Nelson
Arsenal
Goals2
On target3
Fouls2
Fouls against1
ANOTHER GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Jesus's cross is converted by Nelson on the volley for his second.
49'
Goal
Reiss Nelson
Arsenal
Goals1
On target2
Fouls2
Fouls against1
GOAL FOR ARSENAL!
Jesus rolls it to Nelson who cuts it back, his first shot is saved but he smashes in the rebound into the roof of the net. Lovely passing move.
48'
CHANCE!
Tomiyasu's brilliant cross to the back post finds Jesus whose header is saved.
2nd Half
45'
KICK OFF:
We are back underway. No changes mnade by either side.
End of 1st Half
45'+2
HALF TIME:
Xhaka is okay to continue. Arsenal have dominated and lead through Martinelli's early header. But Saka went off with a suspected ankle injury.
Forest's best chance fell to Lingard whose shot was blocked but they have been under the cosh throughout.
45'
INJURY CONCERN:
Xhaka remains down and is injured.