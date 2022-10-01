Arsenal v Tottenham Live! - Xhaka scores Arsenal's third in North London Derby as Spurs down to ten men!

Premier League / Matchday 9
Emirates Stadium / 01.10.2022
Arsenal
Completed
3
1
1
Tottenham Hotspur
Live
Live Updates
01/10/2022
REPORT
Thanks for joining us.
Arsenal lay down marker with dominant derby win over 10-man Spurs
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: ARSENAL 3-1 TOTTENHAM
Job done for Arsenal! They go four points clear at the top of the Premier League. A great performance by the home side, and Tottenham will have to go back to the drawing board after that one. Report to follow.

Image credit: Getty Images

90+3'
JUST OVER!
The resulting free-kick, which is just outside the area for Arsenal, is bent just over the crossbar by Martinelli! That was close.
90+3'
Tottenham Hotspur
YELLOW CARD
Dier is booked for pulling back Nketiah on the left-hand side.
Eric Dier
Yellow card
Eric Dier
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
90'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three added minutes at the end of this match.
90'
GOOD SAVE!
Tierney goes for goal from 30-yards out with a powerful strike that has some bend on it, but Lloris does well to tip it away at the far post for an Arsenal corner!
88'
Arsenal
Arsenal make another change as Tomiyasu replaces White.
Ben White
Off
Ben White
Arsenal
Arsenal
Takehiro Tomiyasu
On
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
Arsenal
84'
YELLOW CARD
Martinelli is shown a yellow card for a late sliding challenge.
Gabriel Martinelli
Yellow card
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
Arsenal
80'
Arsenal
Nketiah also gets a run-out, as he replaces Jesus up front.
Gabriel Jesus
Off
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
Arsenal
Goals1
On target3
Fouls3
Fouls against3
Eddie Nketiah
On
Eddie Nketiah
Arsenal
Arsenal
79'
Arsenal
MORE ARSENAL CHANGES
Vieira replaces Odegaard.
Martin Ødegaard
Off
Martin Ødegaard
Arsenal
Arsenal
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against2
Wide1
Fábio Vieira
On
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
Arsenal
78'
BLOCKED!
Dier lays the ball off for Kane to strike at the free-kick but his effort crashes against the Arsenal wall.
77'
Arsenal
YELLOW CARD
Saliba is booked for a foul on Bentancur. Spurs have a free-kick from just outside the area.
William Saliba
Yellow card
William Saliba
Arsenal
Arsenal
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks1
75'
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham make their fifth and final change as Skipp replaces Hojbjerg.
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Off
Pierre-Emile Højbjerg
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Oliver Skipp
On
Oliver Skipp
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
74'
Arsenal
Tierney also replaces Zinchenko at left-back.
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Off
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Arsenal
Arsenal
Wide1
Kieran Tierney
On
Kieran Tierney
Arsenal
Arsenal
73'
Arsenal
DOUBLE ARSENAL CHANGE
Arsenal also shuffle the pack as Lokonga comes on for Partey, who receives a standing ovation as he leaves the field.
Thomas Partey
Off
Thomas Partey
Arsenal
Arsenal
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Free Kicks1
Albert Sambi Lokonga
On
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Arsenal
Arsenal
74'
JUST WIDE!
Odegaard goes for goal from just outside the area with a low and powerful strike, but it goes just wide of the far post!
73'
Tottenham Hotspur
Heung-Min Son
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Corners1
Matt Doherty
On
Matt Doherty
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Live comment icon
Tottenham Hotspur
Richarlison
Off
Richarlison
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
Offsides2
Ryan Sessegnon
On
Ryan Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Live comment icon
Tottenham Hotspur
Bissouma also replaces Perisic.
Ivan Perišic
Off
Ivan Perišic
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls1
Wide1
Corners1
Yves Bissouma
On
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Live comment icon
Tottenham Hotspur
FOUR TOTTENHAM CHANGES
Damage limitation for Conte here, as he makes four changes in an attempt to shut up shop.
First sees Sanchez replace Lenglet.
Clément Lenglet
Off
Clément Lenglet
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur
Fouls against1
Free Kicks1
Davinson Sánchez
On
Davinson Sánchez
Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur