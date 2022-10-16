Aston Villa v Chelsea Live! - Latest from Villa Park as Mason Mount scores brace for Chelsea!

Premier League / Matchday 11
Villa Park / 16.10.2022
Aston Villa
Completed
0
2
Chelsea
    Updated 16/10/2022 at 14:59 GMT
    Thanks for joining us. Enjoy the rest of your evening. Good bye.
    Mount double at Villa maintains unbeaten start for Potter at Chelsea
    End of 2nd Half
    90+5'
    FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 0-2 CHELSEA
    That's full-time here at Villa Park, and the home side once again have nothing to show for their efforts. Chelsea will feel slightly relieved that they managed to come away with a good win here today. Report to follow...

    Image credit: Getty Images

    90+4'
    MINGS IS BACK ON HIS FEET
    The good news is that Mings is back on his feet, although he still doesn't look right. There will no doubt be more added time to play to compensate for the stoppage.
    90+1'
    MINGS NOW DOWN
    The Aston Villa man now looks in some serious discomfort after landing awkwardly on his ankle. The game is stopped as he receives treatment.
    90'
    FOUR ADDED MINUTES
    There will be four minutes of stoppage time. The good news for Chelsea is that Silva is back on his feet. If he is not able to continue, the visitors would be forced to see out the last few minutes of this game with ten men as they have already made their five changes.
    88'
    SILVA DOWN
    Silva is down for Chelsea, holding his right boot after a late challenge from Dendoncker. Chelsea already have some injuries in defence, and Graham Potter will not want this to be serious.
    88'
    Chelsea
    86'
    GOOD DEFENDING
    A Mount cross from the left which is looped in picks out Sterling just outside the six-yard box, but Young gets there in the nick of time to take the ball of the attacker just as he is about to strike.
    85'
    SAVE!
    Sterling gets a shot away from the right side of the area, which Martinez does well to save at the middle of his goal.
    82'
    Live comment icon
    YELLOW CARD
    Mount is booked for a small scuffle with Buendia.
    77'
    Aston Villa
    Villa make another change as Dendoncker is on for Ramsey.
    74'
    KNOCK FOR JORGINHO
    The Chelsea midfielder is down on his haunches following a knock. After a brief stoppage, he is back on his feet.
    73'
    Aston Villa
    71'
    JUST WIDE!
    Sterling comes close again! Gallagher does really well down the right flank to completely bypass Young and whip a cross towards the back post. Sterling meets it with a looping header, but it goes just wide, with Martinez completely planted!
    69'
    KEY DEFENSIVE HEADER!
    McGinn's cross towards the back post on the run is targeted for Konsa, but Chalobah gets there first to flick the ball out for a corner with a key header!
    The resulting set-piece from Douglas Luiz is poor and it goes all the way out for a goal-kick after evading everyone in the box.
    67'
    Aston Villa
    Buendia comes on for Bailey as Steven Gerrard makes his first change.
    64'
    Chelsea
    WHAT A GOAL!
    Chelsea double their lead with a superb Mason Mount free-kick!
    His free-kick is from around 25-yards out, and he strikes his dipping effort over the wall and straight down the middle past Martinez! Villa now have a mountain to climb.
    63'
    Chelsea
    Chelsea make their fourth change as Jorginho comes on for Kovacic in a like-for-like substitution.
    61'
    SAVED!
    Luiz floats in a ball into the box from the resulting free-kick, and Kepa comes off his line to punch it clear. However, the ball comes out to McGinn outside the penalty area, who tries his luck with a low strike, but the Chelsea goalkeeper recovers back to his line in time to get down low to hold the strike.
    60'
    Chelsea
    YELLOW CARD
    Koulibaly is booked for pulling down Ramsey mid-sprint.
