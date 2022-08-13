Aston Villa v Everton LIVE - Golden Generation managers Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard seek first win of Premier League season
Premier League / Matchday 2
Villa Park / 13.08.2022
Live
13'
LUCKY BOY
Cash catches Mykolenko sleeping, and races onto a clipped pass in behind him. Cash goes down in the area and Oliver isn't having a bar of it, but replays do show that Mykolenko had a chunk of his shirt. It was outside the area, but that should have been a free kick to Villa.
12'
GREAT PASS
Mings finds Watkins with a superb, raking pass. Watkins controls it with his head and tries to find Ings, but Coady gers a good foot in.
10'
STICKY STUFF
Despite being caked in water this pitch does look very dry and sticky, with an abnormal hang time for the ball in the air when it bounces. Neither team has really settled into a comfortable bout of possession yet.
7'
EVERTON PUSH UP
Patterson carries the ball forwards after a nice swithc of play from Iwobi, but he can't find Gordon and the attack breaks down. It's a tough shift today for young Gordon, tasked with false-nineing on his own in this searing heat.
5'
RAMSEY ON THE MOVE
He's made a couple of energetic bursts down the left so far. Digne picks up a loose ball on the left after one such run, but his cross is cleared by Holgate.
2'
CHANCE!
Cash wins an immediate corner for Villa. McGinn dumps it into the six-yard box and finds Carlos, completely unmarked, who nods it straight over the bar.
1st Half
1'
PEEP!
We're underway!
12:30
KICK IT OUT
The players aren't taking the knee today, but never let the message be forgotten; there is no room in this life for racism.
12:25
TEAMS IN TUNNELS
They're about to walk out onto a pitch that's being furiously watered right up until kick-off. Your referee today is Michael Oliver.
12:20
RECAP
It's been an underwhelming start to the season for both clubs. Everton were beaten at home by Chelsea last Saturday, while Villa were put away 2-0 by Bournemouth. This is hardly win or bust, but a victory here would be something of a filip for both sides.
12:15
MINGS AND THINGS
12:10
THE HEAT
If you live in the UK you'll be well aware that it is steaming hot across the country today. Birmingham is bright and sweltering this lunchtime, and this could have a considerable affect on the pace of this match. I can't imagine it's all that comfortable for the fans either. Should Premier League matches even be taking place in the midst of an extreme heat wave warning from the Met Office? Given the state of the planet, that's a question that might start coming up more regularly.
12:05
COADY TALKS
Here's the newbie, on what took him from Wolverhampton and back to Merseyside.
12:00
THE GOLDEN REGENERATION
These clubs have 16 league titles between them, and 12 FA Cups; they were two of the original 12 clubs in the Football League in 1888, and have planted their flags at the peaks of European club competitions. Yet in recent years, both clubs have had a lean time; last season they both finished well into the bottom half of the Premier League.
And then, mid-season, both turned to two of England's celebrated/chastised class of the noughties to resurrect their fortunes. Both Gerrard and Frank Lampard have been fast-tracked at quite a rate into some of the biggest jobs in the country, and now meet each other as managers for the first time.
11:55
TEAM TALK
Centre-halves are under the spotlight today. Tyrone Mings, demoted from captain in favour of John McGinn for this season, is back in; in his pre-match chatter, Steven Gerrard hinted that this was with set pieces high on the agenda after their defeat to Bournemouth.
Everton lost Ben Godfrey to serious injury last Saturday but moved quickly in the transfer market this week. England international Connor Coady has arrived on a season-long loan from Wolves, and goes straight into the heart of the back five. Another new signing, Amadou Onana from Lille, is on the bench today.
11:50
COADY STARTS
Your confirmed teams: Aston Villa: Martinez; Cash, Santos, Mings, Digne; Ramsey, Kamara, McGinn; Watkins, Ings, Coutinho…Subs: Konsa, Douglas Luiz, Buendia, Chambers, Augustinsson, Young, Olsen, Bailey, Archer
Everton: Pickford; Patterson, Holgate, Coady, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; McNeil, Doucoure, Iwobi, Gray; Gordon…Subs: Keane, Onana, Begovic, Alli, Coleman, Davies, Vinagre, Rondon, Mills
11:45
Can they play together? That’s no longer relevant kids, because their international and indeed club playing days are done, and they’re in direct opposition in the dugouts today. It’s Stevie versus Frankie, live from Villa Park, as both of these young managers look to bounce back from an opening game defeat.
Why didn’t they just partner one of them with Carrick and stick the other on the bench, you cry? Oh I hear you, but that’s a question for another time. Team news for this Premier League brouhaha will be with you shortly.
Image credit: Getty Images