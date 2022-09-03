Aston Villa v Manchester City - Live! - The latest from Villa Park as Leon Bailey equalises for Villa!
Premier League / Matchday 6
Villa Park / 03.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Thanks for joining us. Good night!
End of 2nd Half
90+4'
FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-1 MANCHESTER CITY
Aston Villa secure an unlikely point here against the champions! That will feel like a win for Steven Gerrard. It will definitely ease the pressure on him. For City, however, it is more dropped points away from home.
If Arsenal beat Manchester United, they will go four points clear.
Bailey grabs equaliser for Villa as City stumble
90+2'
ALMOST FOR VILLA!
Watkins makes a good run down the left flank and powers a low ball across the face of goal. Coutinho tries to meet it, but Ederson and Dias combine to do just enough to clear the danger.
90+1'
Aston Villa
VILLA CHANGE
Off
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Emiliano Buendia
Aston Villa
90+1
GOOD SAVE!
Martinez denies Foden with a brilliant stop! Cancelo works the ball inside from the left flank for Foden, who takes it out of his feet and fires at goal. Martinez reacts quick to push it away, and Cancelo is flagged for offside at the rebound.
90'
FOUR ADDED MINUTES
There will be four minutes of added time.
86'
WIDE!
Rodri drills a low shot towards goal from just outside the D, but it goes just wide of the post!
85'
GOOD CLEARANCE!
Foden and Haaland have some very nice interplay, which sees the former tee up the striker inside the box with some one-touch play, but Konsa gets there just in time to make a crucial clearance.
79'
Manchester City
CITY CHANGE
Ake replaces Walker for City.
Off
Kyle Walker
Manchester City
Wide1
Free Kicks1
On
Nathan Aké
Manchester City
78'
VILLA COME AGAIN!
Ramsey makes another darting run down the inside-left channel, before attempting to cut the ball back for Bailey once again but Stones makes a crucial block.
76'
STOPPAGE
Martinez goes down and receives some treatment from the physios. He is pointing to his groin.
It looks like he will soldier on.
74'
Goal
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
GOALLLL! VILLA EQUALISE!
Fantastic from Villa! Out of the blue, the home side equalise! Ramsey picks the ball up around 35-yards out before driving forward into the area, and he drills a quick cut-back for Bailey, who rifles a superb first-time strike into the roof of the net! The Holte End roof has come off!
72'
Manchester City
CITY CHANGE
Bernardo Silva is replaced by Riyad Mahrez.
Off
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
72'
Aston Villa
YELLOW CARD
Lucas Digne goes into the book.
Yellow card
Lucas Digne
Aston Villa
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against2
Free Kicks1
67'
Aston Villa
YELLOW CARD
Yellow card
Tyrone Mings
Aston Villa
70'
WIDE!
De Bruyne is causing havoc here. He initially has a shot from the edge of the area blocked, but the ball falls to him again as Haaland tees him up with a through ball inside the area. He takes a touch to set himself, before hitting a low shot towards the far corner, but it goes just wide!
68'
THE PRESSURE IS RELENTLESS
City come again as De Bruyne picks up the ball in a pocket of space before playing in Haaland with a nice through ball, but the forward's strike is tipped away by Martinez, who makes a good save to his left!
66'
Manchester City
OFF THE BAR!
City win a free-kick in a very dangerous position outside the penalty area. De Bruyne opts to take it, and he sees his knuckleball-style effort crash back off the crossbar and go behind! So unlucky.
66'
SAVE!
Martinez gets down low to make a big save from Haaland! Relenting City pressure leads to the striker feeding the ball for Bernardo Silva, before the Norwegian makes the run back into the box.
Silva then tees Haaland up with the return pass into the area, and the forward hits a powerful shot on the turn, but Martinez stands up to it!
City recycle the ball and Silva crosses again for Haaland, but his attempt at an acrobatic effort goes wrong and he cannot connect. De Bruyne then crosses it towards Haaland at the back post, but Konsa is there to head it clear and Villa just about survive.
57'
CHANCE!
Villa have a big chance! Ramsey wins the ball back in midfield and it starts a counter attack for the home side. Villa are two-on-one, and Watkins runs with the ball in on goal before squaring it for Ramsey beside him, but Ederson comes off his line to get to the ball before he can get a shot away! Ramsey's poor touch let him down there.