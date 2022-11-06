Aston Villa v Manchester United live: Unai Emery's first game in charge for hosts, Ronaldo made captain
Premier League / Matchday 15
Villa Park / 06.11.2022
90'+6
FULL TIME:
Vila record their first wn over United at Villa Park since 1999. A dream start for Unai Emery after goals from Bailey, Digne and Ramsey. United were terrible and only got on the scoresheet from an own goal.
Thanks for following the game with us..
90'+4
CORNER:
Corner to Villa. The delivery is from Luiz, who tries a shot and his curling effort goes narrowly wide.
90'+2
UNITED FLAT:
No sign of a fightback from United. The subs have not worked.
90'
ADDED TIME:
There will be SIX added minutes.
89'
SUB:
Dendoncker makes way for Sanson.
87'
BOOKING:
The keeper Martinez is booked for time-wasting. I dont imagine he will care a jot with this scoreline.
84'
STANDINGS:
Villa will move up to 14th with this win. United will stay fifth.
82'
GOOD MOVE:
Casemiro into Rashford who nods it back across goal towards Ronaldo but the knockdown is intercepted.
80'
RISKY:
And it is the Argentine defender Martinez who deals with the danger from De Gea tries to play out from the back.
78'
MARTINEZ THE STANDOUT:
Aside from Martinez, none of the United players have played to their potential.
76'
SUBS:
Ings, Camara Young are on.
73'
OH DEAR:
Dalot has space on the flank and fails to pick out anyone with his cross.
72'
CHANCE!
Mings is booked for a late challenge. Its a freekick which Ronaldo takles and he smashes it straight into the wall - it has not been his day.
70'
SUB:
McGinn is on.
Off
Leon Bailey
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
John McGinn
Aston Villa
66'
HEAD INJURY:
Elanga collides with the keeper after trying to connect with Martinez's cross and is getting treatment. He looks to be okay.
63'
TRIPLE SUB:
Malacia, Martial and Elanga are on. Garnacho, Shaw and Donny are off.
Off
Donny van de Beek
Manchester United
Blocked Shots1
Offsides1
Corners2
On
Anthony Martial
Manchester United
61'
MORE TUSSLES:
Martinez outmuscles Bailey who went down. There was a bit of a dig to the winger's ribs.