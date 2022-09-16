Premier League result: Jacob Ramsey scores as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa pick up a much-needed win over Southampton at Villa Park
Premier League / Matchday 8
Villa Park / 16.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL TIME!
Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton.
90+4'
SOUTHAMPTON PUSHING
Armstrong nods Ward-Prowse's free kick well wide of the far post.
90+3'
VILLA CHANCE
Ings shoots from 40-plus yards from the left channel but flashes it well wide. The keeper was way out of his area after Southampton had pushed everyone forward for a corner.
90+2'
YELLOW CARD
Young goes in the book for pulling back his man.
Yellow card
Ashley Young
Aston Villa
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
90'
STOPPAGE TIME
Five minutes have been added.
88'
BRIEF CONCERN FOR THE VILLA KEEPER
Martinez goes down but is soon back on his feet, albeit looking a tad shaken.
86'
VILLA CHANCE
Young skews a horrible 25-yard volley well wide after Southampton had struggled to clear a left-wing cross.
84'
VILLA CHANGE
Ings on.
Off
Philippe Coutinho
Aston Villa
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Danny Ings
Aston Villa
83'
SAINTS YELLOW CARD
Ward--Prowse cautioned.
Yellow card
James Ward-Prowse
Southampton
Blocked Shots2
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Free Kicks5
81'
PREMIER LEAGUE SCORE UPDATE
Forest 2-3 Fulham.
Lewis O'Brien.
79'
SAINT CHANGE
Edozie on.
Off
Mohamed Elyounoussi
Southampton
Blocked Shots1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Samuel Edozie
Southampton
77'
A NERVY FINALE AHEAD?
Villa have only won one of their last 10 league matches and with just the one goal in it, the crowd could get very twitchy as we enter the final stages of the contest.
75'
UNLUCKY FOR SOME...
It is now 13 league games without a clean sheet for Saints home or away, the longest current run in the division.
73'
SAINTS CHANGE
Mara on.
Off
Ché Adams
Southampton
Fouls2
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Sekou Mara
Southampton
72'
SAINTS CHANGE
Stuart Armstrong on.
Off
Adam Armstrong
Southampton
Fouls2
On
Stuart Armstrong
Southampton
71'
APPLAUSE FOR ELIZABETH II
The 70th minute was just marked with applause for the late monarch for her 70-year reign.
70'
CLOSE!
Buendia fizzes a low pass into Watkins, who almost flicks the ball beyond the last man for a run at goal. It doesn't quite come off and the visitors are able to mop up.
68'
HOPE FOR THE SAINTS?
Southampton's seven points so far this season were all won from a losing position - they have conceded the first goal in each of their past six matches, including this one.
67'
VILLA CHANGE
Dendoncker on for his Villa bow.
Off
Jacob Ramsey
Aston Villa
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Yellow Cards1
On
Leander Dendoncker
Aston Villa