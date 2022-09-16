Premier League result: Jacob Ramsey scores as Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa pick up a much-needed win over Southampton at Villa Park

Premier League / Matchday 8
Villa Park / 16.09.2022
Aston Villa
Completed
1
0
Southampton
    Live
    Live Updates
    Paul Hassall
    By
    Paul Hassall
    Updated 16/09/2022 at 21:09 GMT
    MATCH REPORT
    Ramsey goal helps Villa squeeze past Southampton
    End of 2nd Half
    90+6'
    FULL TIME!
    Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton.
    90+4'
    SOUTHAMPTON PUSHING
    Armstrong nods Ward-Prowse's free kick well wide of the far post.
    90+3'
    VILLA CHANCE
    Ings shoots from 40-plus yards from the left channel but flashes it well wide. The keeper was way out of his area after Southampton had pushed everyone forward for a corner.
    90+2'
    YELLOW CARD
    Young goes in the book for pulling back his man.
    Ashley Young
    Yellow card
    Ashley Young
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    90'
    STOPPAGE TIME
    Five minutes have been added.
    88'
    BRIEF CONCERN FOR THE VILLA KEEPER
    Martinez goes down but is soon back on his feet, albeit looking a tad shaken.
    86'
    VILLA CHANCE
    Young skews a horrible 25-yard volley well wide after Southampton had struggled to clear a left-wing cross.
    84'
    VILLA CHANGE
    Ings on.
    Philippe Coutinho
    Off
    Philippe Coutinho
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Danny Ings
    On
    Danny Ings
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    83'
    SAINTS YELLOW CARD
    Ward--Prowse cautioned.
    James Ward-Prowse
    Yellow card
    James Ward-Prowse
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Blocked Shots2
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Free Kicks5
    81'
    PREMIER LEAGUE SCORE UPDATE
    Forest 2-3 Fulham.
    Lewis O'Brien.
    79'
    SAINT CHANGE
    Edozie on.
    Mohamed Elyounoussi
    Off
    Mohamed Elyounoussi
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls against3
    Wide1
    Samuel Edozie
    On
    Samuel Edozie
    Southampton
    Southampton
    77'
    A NERVY FINALE AHEAD?
    Villa have only won one of their last 10 league matches and with just the one goal in it, the crowd could get very twitchy as we enter the final stages of the contest.
    75'
    UNLUCKY FOR SOME...
    It is now 13 league games without a clean sheet for Saints home or away, the longest current run in the division.
    73'
    SAINTS CHANGE
    Mara on.
    Ché Adams
    Off
    Ché Adams
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Fouls2
    Fouls against1
    Wide1
    Sekou Mara
    On
    Sekou Mara
    Southampton
    Southampton
    72'
    SAINTS CHANGE
    Stuart Armstrong on.
    Adam Armstrong
    Off
    Adam Armstrong
    Southampton
    Southampton
    Fouls2
    Stuart Armstrong
    On
    Stuart Armstrong
    Southampton
    Southampton
    71'
    APPLAUSE FOR ELIZABETH II
    The 70th minute was just marked with applause for the late monarch for her 70-year reign.
    70'
    CLOSE!
    Buendia fizzes a low pass into Watkins, who almost flicks the ball beyond the last man for a run at goal. It doesn't quite come off and the visitors are able to mop up.
    68'
    HOPE FOR THE SAINTS?
    Southampton's seven points so far this season were all won from a losing position - they have conceded the first goal in each of their past six matches, including this one.
    67'
    VILLA CHANGE
    Dendoncker on for his Villa bow.
    Jacob Ramsey
    Off
    Jacob Ramsey
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    Goals1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Leander Dendoncker
    On
    Leander Dendoncker
    Aston Villa
    Aston Villa