Bournemouth v Arsenal LIVE: Cherries plot to stop firing Gunners from maintaining 100% record in the Premier League
Premier League / Matchday 3
Vitality Stadium / 20.08.2022
16:45
DIFFERENT APPROACHES
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker makes three changes to the side who started the 4-0 defeat at Manchester City last weekend. Defender Marcos Senesi is awarded his first start after joining from Feyenoord, while Philip Billing and Jordan Zemura are given the nod. Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey and Ryan Christie drop to the bench.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta names an unchanged team from the 4-2 victory over Leicester City at the Emirates last time around. One notable addition is that of new midfielder Fabio Vieira, who takes his place on the bench after signing from Porto this summer. Arsenal fans will be hoping to catch a glimpse of him this evening.
16:40
TEAM NEWS TIME!
It’s that time, the team news is in! Let’s have a look at how the two sides are shaping up ahead of this one on the south coast...
Bournemouth: Travers, Mepham, Lerma, Kelly, Smith, Tavernier, Moore, Pearson, Senesi, Billing, Zemura…Subs: Neto, Cook, Christie, Marcondes, Stacey, Lowe, Dembele, Hill, Anthony.
Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Jesus…Subs: Turner, Tomiyasu, Holding, Tierney, Lokonga, Elneny, Vieira, Smith-Rowe, Nketiah.
16:35
HELLO AND WELCOME!
Hello and welcome to live updates as Bournemouth welcome Arsenal to the Vitality Stadium for today’s Premier League teatime kick-off!
Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100% winning start to the season, having beaten Crystal Palace and Leicester in their first two matches.
Bournemouth are looking for successive home victories having defeated Aston Villa on the opening day, before losing away to Manchester City last time out.
Arsenal are the favourites heading into this one, but don’t rule out Bournemouth’s potential to crash the party in front of a buoyant home crowd on the south coast.
Kick-off is coming up at 1730!
Image credit: Getty Images