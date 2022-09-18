Brentford v Arsenal: The Gunners dominating at the Brentford Community Stadium with a chance to go top of the Premier League
Premier League / Matchday 8
Gtech Community Stadium / 18.09.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
All too easy for Arsenal as Brentford go missing from start to finish.
90'
JESUS DOWN WITH CRAMP
The Brazilian needs a stretch.
90'
FOUR MINUTES ADDED TIME
The agony is prolonged a little more for Brentford.
90'
PREMIER LEAGUE HISTORY IS MADE
Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest player in Premier League history, as Arsenal introduce the 15-year-old who was born after they made their move the Emirates.
Off
Fábio Vieira
Arsenal
On
Ethan Nwaneri
Arsenal
87'
JESUS TESTS RAYA
The Brazilian bodies a Brentford defender but escapes a foul and is free to shoot from close range, but Raya saves well.
85'
NKETIAH CHARGES INTO THE BOX
Arsenal continue to search for another goal, but Brentford are keeping them out for now.
83'
GABRIEL TAKES GOAL KICK
Ramsdale is incapable of doing the honours, so the Brazilian deputises.
82'
RAMSDALE DOWN FOR TREATMENT
The crowd don't believe that the English keeper is actually injured, but he is undergoing treatment.
80'
PENALTY DENIED
Ivan Toney goes down and the referee initially awards a Brentford penalty, but the assistant flags for offside.
78'
DOUBLE SUB FOR ARSENAL
Lokonga and Nketiah on for Partey and Martinelli.
Off
Thomas Partey
On
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Arsenal
76'
MBEUMO OFF FOR WISSA
Another roll of the dice from Brentford.
Off
Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
On
Yoane Wissa
Brentford
73'
MIDFIELD CHAOS
Neither side can hold the ball at the moment.
71'
ARSENAL TAKING RISKS
The back four are getting themselves in trouble as Brentford press forward. A couple of dangerous turnovers in the last few minutes.
70'
DAMSGAARD DENIED
The substitute races onto a through ball in the Arsenal box and almost has an instant impact, but Ramsdale gets down well to make the save.
69'
JENSEN CAN'T CONTINUE
Shandon Baptiste is on in place of the Dane who does at least walk of under his own power.
Off
Mathias Jensen
Brentford
On
Shandon Baptiste
Brentford
67'
JENSEN DOWN WITH KNEE ISSUE
Mathias Jensen requires treatment after clashing knees in a challenge.
66'
RAYA DENIES SAKA
A lovely shot after a long passing sequence from Arsenal is tipped away by Brentford's keeper at full stretch.
64'
PARTEY ALMOST IN TROUBLE
A bad touch from the Arsenal midfielder almost plays Brentford in, but the Gunners scramble to cover.
63'
DOUBLE SUB FOR BRENTFORD
Davilva and Janelt are withdrawn in favour of Damsgaard and Onyeka.
Can the subs get a foothold for Brentford in this game?
Off
Vitaly Janelt
Brentford
On
Frank Onyeka
Brentford
61'
SALIBA HAMMERS CLEAR
No nonsense defending from the Frenchman who hoofs the ball out of play.